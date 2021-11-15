Winter Haven veteran’s daughter ‘shocked’ by new development in father’s benefit case

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – Captain Norman Jackson never thought he would need help from the Department of Veterans Affairs. But when he finally sought benefits he had earned, he faced months of delays.

Jackson and his daughter Melissia Pletcher went to the VA for aid and assistance to help pay for an assisted living facility. The quest started in April 2019 with Pletcher helping her father submit paperwork.

“I did get some help from the VA,” she said. “But, at times, they would send me the same things over and over again.”

By the time Jackson got his first payment, he was 87 and near the end of his life.

“He got June and July and he died in August,” Pletcher said.

She said the process was especially frustrating considering how much her family has given to the military.

“My father loved his country and every man in his family served,” she said. “That long for two months of benefits he was entitled to? I’m angry. I’m frustrated. I’m tired. I worked so long and hard on this.”

When her father died, Pletcher said she was told by the VA that the agency would work with her on recovering the accrued benefits for her. About four months later, she was told the benefits were denied.

Her lawyer also told her it was a long shot for a veteran’s child to receive accrued benefits.

Then, after Pletcher had given up and put her father’s case behind her, the phone rang.

“I was shocked,” she said. “Shocked.”

