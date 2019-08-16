Will contractor get away with taking $110,000 from customer?

Customers want to know how he gets away it taking their money.

Customers complain that Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove took thousands from them then walked away from unfinished projects without explanation.

Tonight at 11 on News Channel 8, you’ll hear from Brenda Digeon of Wesley Chapel, who paid Musgrove $110,000 and got almost nothing for her money.

This is what Brenda Digeon got for the $110,000 she paid Danny Musgrove.

Yupin Syrop of Zephyrhills found herself on the short end of a deal with Musgrove as well.

Yupin Syrop says she paid Danny Musgrove for materials and ended up paying again when he didn’t deliver.

“I paid him a lot of money,” Yupin explained.

“Why did he do this?” Brenda Digeon asked. “Why did he think he could get away with this?”

Tonight at 11, maybe he won’t.