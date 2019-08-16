Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Will contractor get away with taking $110,000 from customer?

8 On Your Side

Customers want to know how he gets away it taking their money.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Customers complain that Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove took thousands from them then walked away from unfinished projects without explanation.

Tonight at 11 on News Channel 8, you’ll hear from Brenda Digeon of Wesley Chapel, who paid Musgrove $110,000 and got almost nothing for her money.

This is what Brenda Digeon got for the $110,000 she paid Danny Musgrove.

Yupin Syrop of Zephyrhills found herself on the short end of a deal with Musgrove as well.

Yupin Syrop says she paid Danny Musgrove for materials and ended up paying again when he didn’t deliver.

“I paid him a lot of money,” Yupin explained.

“Why did he do this?” Brenda Digeon asked. “Why did he think he could get away with this?”

Tonight at 11, maybe he won’t.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss