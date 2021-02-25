Why are some Tampa veterans being treated in a ‘garage ER?’

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The first stop for many veterans facing a medical emergency in Tampa is the James A. Haley Medical Center parking garage, which is about 400 yards from the indoor emergency room.

The temporary garage ER, now nearly a year old, has drawn the ire of several patients who said it is noisy, cold in recent weeks, hot and humid last summer, and not private enough.

One patient, a combat veteran who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said passing traffic could see him while he was treated for a stomach issue.

“It was so cold, it took longer to mix the medication,” he said. “It’s an embarrassment to be treated like this after serving your country.”

Triage was moved outside last March to control the potential spread of COVID-19, according to Haley’s Emergency Medicine Department Director Timothy McGuirk.

“I would love to be able to take it down tomorrow,” McGuirk said. “This is not my idea of an ideal place to work, but we feel we’ve been fairly successful at protecting our patients and protecting our staff by using this model.”

McGuirk said the outdoor ER is used mostly when the indoor facility is full, but all but one patient who contacted 8 On Your Side said they were diagnosed and treated outside.

