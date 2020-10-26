Who gets your money? Pasco County man upset after purchasing campaign swag from unofficial website

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Both presidential candidates have been selling merchandise to help fund their 2020 campaigns. But a Pasco County man who thought he was supporting his preferred candidate when he bought some swag online isn’t so sure now.

Moments after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during this month’s vice-presidential debate, the Joe Biden campaign started selling fly swatters online.

Jim Anderson, of Pasco County, had to have one.

“I was really excited because they were in stock. They were out of stock for a while,” Anderson said.

Anderson spent $23 on purchasing the campaign swag online. He’s unemployed right now so every single dollar counts.

According to Anderson, the website said the swatters were made in the USA and the purchase would support Biden’s victory.

“I don’t have much money right now and I really support Biden and I thought that money was going to his campaign,” said Anderson.

“But now you question whether it is?” Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi asked.

“Yes. I have no idea. When I saw the tracking was coming from China, I’m like, ‘Oh no,'” Anderson told us.

With the election eight days away, we are surrounded by campaign swag: yard signs, flags, buttons and bumper stickers.

But does your candidate – whether it’s President Donald Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden – actually end up with the money you’re spending?

“When I typed in the Biden store, there were a bunch of sites that came up,” said Anderson. “I don’t know if these are real.”

The Biden campaign tells 8 On Your Side there’s only one official website. As Anderson feared, it’s not the one he gave his money to.

This is Donald Trump’s official merchandise website but unfortunately, there are plenty of people selling fake Trump merchandise too.

So if you really want to support your choice for president, start with their official campaign site.

LATEST FROM MAHSA SAEIDI: