WFLA wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Spanish language local website tampahoy.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded WFLA-TV with a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for the station’s Spanish language local website tampahoy.com.

WFLA was recognized in the Digital category that showcases the station’s website and/or multimedia (broadcast, digital and social media) approach to stories. The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

“It gives me great pride to accept this award on behalf of the journalists responsible for this achievement,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA and WTTA-TV. “But the true winner is really the Latino community, who has been underserved for way too long. For tampahoy.com to be recognized is a great honor.”

WFLA competed in Region 13, which includes stations from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WFLA advances to the National Murrow Award competition where winners will be announced later this year.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism, according to the RTNDA website.