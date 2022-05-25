TAMPA (WFLA) – Now is the time to prepare for hurricane season – before a storm takes aim at Florida. And to help you get ready, WFLA is activating the 8’s Army Help Line later today.

WFLA’s Better Call Behnken and Pasco County emergency manager join #HeyJB on WFLA Now to go over what you need to know to make the best plan to prepare you and your family – and your home for severe storms and hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

If you’re in the path of a hurricane and live in a storm surge evacuation zone, you may face a mandatory evacuation. If you live outside that zone, you may choose to ride out the storm at home.

Just in case, experts say use your camera to document everything including:

Your house—from crawl space to attic, room by room, floor to ceiling, pics/video shot inside and outside.

The contents of your house:

furniture

appliances (laundry room and kitchen)

electronics

home office equipment

jewelry

wardrobe

coin/stamp/baseball card collections

artwork

wardrobes

Outside your house:

garage

bikes

pool

landscaping

gazebo

tool shed

picnic table

trampoline

Your vehicle, your garage

Do you have questions about how to prepare for a hurricane? We have answers. Call the 8’s Army Phone Bank this afternoon from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Shannon Behnken and Tampa Bay area emergency managers will take your calls.