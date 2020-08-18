Voices United: A Real Conversation About Race on WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA-TV News Channel 8, Nexstar Broadcasting’s television station serving the Tampa Bay area and West Central Florida, announced that it will host an exclusive Town Hall meeting examining the topics of race relations, the “Black Lives Matter” movement, how to recognize personal prejudice and how to promote positive dialogue about issues of social justice. The Town Hall meeting, titled “Voices United: A Real Conversation about Race,” will air on News Channel 8 on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and via livestream at wfla.com and on the WFLA app.

“The issues of race relations and social justice are critically important to the local residents of Tampa Bay, just as they are to people everywhere across the United States,” said Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA-TV and WTTA-TV. “In order to move forward, we need to start discussing these issues in an open and honest forum. News Channel 8 is uniquely positioned to bring together representatives of local organizations to help educate our viewers, to foster understanding and positive dialogue, and to begin the process of coming together as a community. We are proud to bring this exclusive virtual Town Hall meeting to our viewers and grateful to our guests for their participation.”

The 30-minute special will be hosted by News Channel 8 anchors Jennifer Leigh and Rod Carter. Panelists appearing on the show include, Senator Darryl Rouson, Florida State Senate; Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg Police Chief; Lesley “Les” Miller, Jr., Hillsborough County Commissioner; Yvette Lewis, President, NAACP Hillsborough; James Ransom, Board Member/Chair, Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA); Rev. Ken Irby, Historic Bethel AME Church; and Freddy Barton, Executive Director, Safe & Sound Hillsborough.

“Our country and our community are experiencing the birth of a new movement – one that feels much different, one that is uniting ideals, sparking dialogue and igniting change,” said Carter. “WFLA is committed to being ‘On Your Side’ and we think this is a conversation that will help keep important dialogue open around issues germane not only to our communities, but to communities across the country.”

Watch Voices United: A Real Conversation About Race on News Channel 8, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and available via livestream at wfla.com and on the WFLA app.