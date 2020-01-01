Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

A new law opens the door for more accountability

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jan. 1, 2020 not only represents a new year but also a new day for the 1.3 million members of the U.S. military.

They can now hold the government accountable for negligence and malpractice by military physicians.

Green Beret Sgt. Richard Stayskal’s claim is ready to go.

“We’re alleging that there was medical malpractice on behalf of the D.O.D. (Dept. of Defense) hospital, Womack Hospital,” Richard’s attorney Natalie Khawam said.

Sgt. Stayskal is suing the government because Army doctors twice detected a spot on his lung and failed to inform him.

“Because they didn’t tell him, twice, and (cancer) continued without treatment or care, he is now terminal,” Khawam explained.

In February, Sgt. Stayskal and his attorney asked 8 On Your Side to help change a law that prevented him from holding those doctors responsible.

Nearly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed the Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019 into law. It was part of the massive $735 billion National Defense Authorization Act.

Attorney Khawam urges service members who believe they are malpractice victims to file claims as soon as possible, as there is a 3-year statute of limitations.

“Send it to the Department of Defense,” Khawam said. “You can look up an SS-95 form, it’s an administrative filing, right now. That is what they’ll accept.”

According to Khawam, who lobbied Congress heavily, the D.O.D. will be creating a department that will deal with medical malpractice.

“There’s going to be a department where they review the claims, they look at the allegations and they decide whether the allegations are merited,” she explained.

Claims will go through the D.O.D., as opposed to federal court.

“The upside is you’re not waiting for years for a hearing to be heard, for a court date, all that stuff that goes with being in federal court,” Khawam added.

She estimates it will take the Defense Department a year to set up its claims review process. And according to Khawam, if an individual does not like or agree with a decision by the D.O.D., then they can appeal.

“This is finally an opportunity for (active-duty military) to have some recourse and compensation for the suffering that they incurred due to medical malpractice of negligent doctors at D.O.D. hospitals,” Khawam said.

