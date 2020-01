TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tens of thousands of Vietnam-era veterans who served on Guam and in Thailand are not forgotten.

Members of Military Veterans Advocacy, including Mike Kvintus of Port Richey, are knocking on the doors of Congressional members asking for support.

Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans joined forces with Agent Orange Survivors of Guam.

The group is pushing two bills that provide benefits to veterans exposed to the toxic defoliant Agent Orange.

