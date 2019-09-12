Live Now
Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida
Veterans who served in Thailand claim exposure to deadly herbicide

VA denies veteran because he wasn't in Vietnam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Air Force veteran wants some answers.

Dan Tolly served at Ubon Air Force Base in Thailand from June 1968 to June 1969. Dan assembled missiles for F-4 fighter-bombers.

His work kept him near the perimeter of the base, which was sprayed with toxic herbicides like Agent Orange.

Dan Tolly developed heart disease and cancer years after serving in Thailand

Dan developed significant health problems years later. He says they are tied to Agent Orange exposure.

Is this a delay, deny until he dies situation? Steve Andrews investigates tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

