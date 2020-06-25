LIVE NOW /
Veterans exposed to herbicides in Thailand receive glimmer of hope

8 On Your Side

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the last five years, all Air Force Veteran Dan Tolly heard from the VA was – claim denied.

Air Force Veteran Dan Tolly

The 73-year-old is one of the tens of thousands of veterans who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

Dan remembers working 12 hours a day, six days a week at Ubon Air Force base back in 1968 and 1969, assembling missiles for F-4 Phantoms. The missile shop was about 100 feet from the base perimeter, which was sprayed with the herbicide, Agent Orange.

“There was not a stick of anything growing there,” Dan recalled.

Exposure to Agent Orange is tied to some deadly illnesses, including heart disease and cancer. Dan has suffered two heart attacks and lost a leg to cancer.

“I walked through the perimeter gate everyday – back and forth, going to work,” Dan said.

Dan Tolly sitting on missile parts at Ubon Air Force Base, Thailand

For years, the VA has rejected his claim that his illnesses were tied to herbicide exposure.

But he, and thousands of other veterans who believe they too were exposed, have now received a glimmer of hope.

