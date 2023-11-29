TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An internal investigation into alleged financial misconduct led to the termination of a University of South Florida (USF) employee who worked in a business office.

Records indicate the former Fiscal & Business Specialist was paid just over $45,000 a year when they were terminated for “misconduct” in late August.

A letter of termination to the employee stated they were placed on administrative leave in July after a “review of financial transaction information” revealed university regulations and policies were violated.

USF Media Relations Manager Kevin Watler said “allegations of financial misconduct” involving the employee were reported to the university in June.

“As part of the university’s ongoing review of the matter we are working closely with law enforcement to bring charges against anyone responsible and to recover any stolen funds,” Watler said.

Watler would not disclose what law enforcement agency is working with USF on the investigation. The amount of funds was not revealed.

In an unrelated civil case, USF attorneys are trying to recover millions in stolen funds from former University Medical Services Association (UMSA) accounting manager Ralph Puglisi and several others.

Puglisi, the only one charged criminally in the case, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud charge, and was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison.

Puglisi admitted taking nearly $13 million from 2014 to 2019 from UMSA credit cards he controlled. The money was laundered through an adult website, according to investigators.

Puglisi claimed others profited from the crime but no one else has been charged.