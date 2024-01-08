TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has just approved the inspection process for grounded Boeing jets.

More than 170 planes are set to be checked after that dramatic incident on an Alaska Airlines flight friday.

The grounding has led to delays and cancellations across the country, including including two dozen cancellations at Tampa International Airport.

8 On Your Side is talking with a local aviation expert about public safety, and what went wrong.

It happened minutes after takeoff on Friday. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 climbed to 16,000 feet when the NTSB says a door plug broke off, leaving behind a gaping hole.

There were 177 people on board.

“There was a big boom, or mini-explosion in the rear of the plane,” said passenger Nicholas Hoch.

A rush of air twisted seats of the Boeing 737 MAX 9.

The FAA has now approved the inspection process for 171 grounded jets.

“Really as it stands right now, this looks like a one off,” said Captain John Cox, an aviation expert.

The lost door plug was found by a teacher in Oregon on Sunday. Cox said that was significant.

The design of the plug and door isn’t new or unusual, but Cox said the question is what caused the door to move—improper latching or an unusual force?

“Now the question is, were those four retaining bolts in place? Were they properly installed? Did they have the proper washers and locknuts?” Cox wondered. “If there is unusual forces, they’ll be marks, they’re called witness marks, think of it as scarring in the metal.”

Days earlier, the plane’s warning lights had gone off, indicating a potential pressurization problem.

Alaska Airlines had restricted the aircraft from long flights. Cox said so far, it appears they did everything right.

“It’s terrifying and frightening to the passengers, but it doesn’t change the flight characteristics of the airplane,” said Cox. “Anytime you lose a component of the airplane like this it’s serious, but…I would not have expected any other outcome than a safe landing out of it.”

Late Monday, United Airlines said it found loose bolts on door plugs as it inspected its jets.

The story is developing.