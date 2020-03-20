Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Right now, the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is clear as many people are already losing their livelihoods.  On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor released data that showed a staggering rise in jobless claims across the country. 

The number of people applying for first-time unemployment benefits drastically increased last week.

Specifically, there was an increase of approximately 70,000 more claims. Financial experts say, this is a huge jump. 

According to the Department of Labor release, the increase is clearly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“There’s going to be Florida businesses that are going to take it on the chin,” said Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

This comes as authorities announce that beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties will soon be closed.

Gov. DeSantis said unemployment was down to 2.8 percent.  But, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, some businesses are sending workers home.

“We’re going to be exiting this on the backend of this COVID looking at a different economic picture,” said Gov. DeSantis. 

DeSantis is confident Florida will rebound.

“The great thing about unemployment is it’ll last 23 weeks,” said Terin Cremer, an employment lawyer based in Tampa. 

According to Mrs. Cremer, if you lost your job solely because of the outbreak, you can apply for unemployment benefits online.  

To collect, you must show that you were employed for longer than 90 days in Florida as well as some other requirements.

“You are able to be employed and that you are actively looking for employment,” said Mrs. Cremer.

Right now, some employers are choosing to furlough workers instead of firing them. 

“If you’re furloughed and you only work one day a week, do you still qualify for unemployment benefits?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Yes, generally Florida would consider that to be a part-time loss of income and so you’d be able to file for unemployment for those 4 days of lost income per week,” said Mrs. Cremer.

If your employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19, you can visit FloridaJobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about how to apply for benefits.

Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the program amid the current pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

beach closures pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closures pkg"

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss