Troubled contractor exposed for questionable business practices to surrender license

After leaving customers' finances in shambles, Musgrove says he wants to help.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – The contractor at the center of an 8 On Your Side investigation claims he is calling it quits. And it’s no wonder.

Criminal investigators in Pasco County are hot on the heels of Danny Musgrove. The state’s Construction Industry Licensing Board is about to bring down the hammer on Musgrove and his company DRAC Construction, LLC.

Scorned customers like Paul Moran, think it’s about time.

Contractor Danny Musgrove took $20,000 of Paul Moran’s money and left this project as is.

Paul paid Musgrove $20,000 to get started on a planned screened room Musgrove was to build.

Last August, Paul showed 8 On Your Side a big hole, with some rebar, footers, and overgrown weeds. He claims Musgrove hadn’t touched the project in more than three months.

“I spent the summer keeping it drained out because every time it rained hard it would fill up and the frogs would invade. I mean I could have had a frog farm out back, that’s how bad it was,” Paul said.

Our investigation found many of Musgrove’s clients paid him large sums of money, then he left several high and dry, or in Paul’s case, soggy with a frog farm.

“He’d say ‘I’ll be there Monday, I’ll be there next week, I’ll be there tomorrow,’ didn’t happen,” Paul added.

Brenda Digeon got the same song and dance about her Wesley Chapel home she hired Musgrove to build.

“There were always excuses, I’ll take care of it next week, I’m waiting on this, I’m waiting on that,” Brenda noted.

Brenda paid Musgrove $111,000 to build her house. He abandoned the project, leaving only footers, some rebar and waist-high weeds.

Musgrove was supposed to build a house for Brenda Digeon. $111,000 later, this is what he left.

Clients learned Musgrove needed money. He claimed he was waiting on a loan to finish their projects.

“I’m waiting on a loan, you done me wrong Danny,” Paul Moran said. “Sounds like a country music song, ‘You done me wrong, I’m waiting on a loan.'”

Musgrove refused to answer calls from 8 On Your Side.

We contacted Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to make sure she knew that many clients Musgrove left holding the bag are senior citizens. Complaints about Musgrove piled up at Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue investigating Musgrove’s tactics.

Out of the blue, Paul got an email from Musgrove. It stated Musgrove is “working with the attorney for the Construction Industry Licensing Board. They have a recovery fund that will assist in recouping the money that you gave me.”

“What did you do with my money? Paul Moran asks. “You’ve got my money, why didn’t you pour the concrete? Why didn’t you build the room?”

The email goes on to say Musgrove himself was a victim.

“The lender that robbed me is now under investigation,” he wrote. “I voluntarily relinquished my license in order for my clients to apply to the recovery fund.”

Paul Moran could use some relief. He ended up paying another contractor another $20,000 dollars to build his screened room.

Paul Moran hired another contractor to build his screened room. He never got his $20,000 back from Musgrove.

“I spent $40,000 dollars on a $20,000 project,” Paul said.

