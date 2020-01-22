Top VA official wants to hear from Veterans at town hall meeting today

Live Now
8 On Your Side

She is 2nd highest ranking VA official responsible for all Veterans benefits outside of the health care system.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Got a beef about VA benefits? This might be your chance to register a complaint with someone who can do something about it.

Margarita Devlin the VA’s Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Benefits will hold a town hall meeting with Veterans at VFW Post 39, 2599 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg today at 5 p.m.

Mike Kvintus is still waiting for his benefits, he filed in 2012.

Ms. Devlin is prepared to speak about the VA’s new Solid Start initiative, designed to cut down on Veterans’ suicides. She is also planning to address Blue Water Navy/Agent Orange benefits, as well as new changes to the GI Bill.

