Top VA official wants to hear from Veterans at town hall meeting today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Got a beef about VA benefits? This might be your chance to register a complaint with someone who can do something about it.
Margarita Devlin the VA’s Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Benefits will hold a town hall meeting with Veterans at VFW Post 39, 2599 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg today at 5 p.m.
Ms. Devlin is prepared to speak about the VA’s new Solid Start initiative, designed to cut down on Veterans’ suicides. She is also planning to address Blue Water Navy/Agent Orange benefits, as well as new changes to the GI Bill.
