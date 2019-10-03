Tens of thousands of radiation samples from Polk subdivisions not relevant

Hand held DOH detectors shielded out the radiation the state was looking for

POLK CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Some former phosphate mines are popular golf courses and one in Polk County contains massive subdivisions with thousands of homes.

The Florida Department of Health is required to monitor all post and reclaimed mine sites for radiation levels and issue annual reports on findings.

8 On Your Side has learned the Florida Department of Health stopped producing those reports in 2013.

Following 8 On Your Side’s stories in 2017, questions were raised about radiation levels at the Oakbridge and Grasslands subdivisions in Lakeland. It resulted in the Department of Housing sending in inspectors with radiation detectors.

One of its more sophisticated pieces of equipment took more than 40,000 samples.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8 we look into why aren’t any of those relevant to the levels of radiation in yards and homes at Grasslands and Oakbridge.

LATEST STORIES: