Temple Terrace corruption defendant allegedly traded bid details for home project discount

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Court documents allege Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi expected a discount on a project at his home after allegedly providing key details to an unlicensed contractor about a city project.

Anisi, 54, of Tampa, was placed on administrative leave from his city job after he was charged with taking a bribe and falsifying records tied to a $17,000 contract that converted recreation center racquetball courts into space to play pickleball.

According to investigators, Anisi pitched the job to 383 Construction, telling the owner David Morcom that he needed to price the job close to $16,000. The other bid was just under the $25,000 threshold that would’ve required city council approval.

Outside of his city position, Anisi had hired Morcom for a $52,000 concrete job at an Islamic Church and also contracted him for a $6,500 project at his Tampa home.

After the concrete was poured by the unlicensed contractor, Anisi applied some pressure on Morcom to pay him, investigators alleged in Anisi’s arrest warrant.

Text messages attached to the document indicated Anisi reminded Morcom of the price tag for the three contracts he helped him get.

“Excuse me, are you going to pay me for church & slab job over $70,000 worth I gave you,” Anisi asked. “And have you paid me a penny yet.”

Investigators have not said how much Anisi was allegedly paid, but the affidavit indicates he shorted Morcom $2,300 on the $6,500 project at his home.

The scheme was first revealed last August when an anonymous letter was read during a council meeting.

The affidavit states Anisi sent a text the day after the meeting and “instructed Morcom on what to say if anyone from the city spoke to him about the project.”

Mayor Andy Ross said the city charter leaves Anisi’s employment status on the desk of City Manager Charles Stephenson.

“Mr. Anisi has been placed on administrative leave for the time being understanding that he’s probably subject to termination sometime in the future,” Stephenson said in an email.

Stephenson was implicated by the anonymous tip, but FDLE investigators say while the case is still open, Stephenson is not a target.

While the affidavit indicates Morcom has cooperated, the same was not said about Anisi.

“Anisi was fundamentally untruthful during this interview,” the affidavit states. “Denied knowing Morcom other than seeing him at work sites, denied doing business with 383 Construction, and denied his part on this process for completing the racquetball court renovation project.”

No one answered the door at Anisi’s home when we went there to get his side, and he has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

According to State Attorney Andrew Warren, sentencing guidelines probably will not include a recommendation of jail time for Anisi if he is convicted of the two felonies.