Teens talk ongoing vape epidemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Worried. That’s how a lot of parents would describe how they feel about the youth vaping epidemic. But we wanted to know what Tampa teenagers have to say about it.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, in 2016 about one in ten high school students reported having recently used e-cigarettes. Just three years later, that number has more than doubled to one in four.

17-year-old Jack Cebert believes a lot of kids vape because they see their friends doing it. “I think they think other people think it’s cool.”

“I know plenty of people who have said they’ve tried it but I haven’t seen too many people actually doing it,” Eighth-grader Drew Thorpe says.

The JAMA report estimates a million students use e-cigarettes daily. It has become so prevalent, the Food and Drug Administration is labeling it an epidemic.

All of the teens agree, more kids are vaping than adults think.