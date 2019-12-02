TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter was a member of the Tampa Rough Riders, and for several years the Rough Riders spent money out of their own pockets to buy Teddy bears to take to children in hospitals.
The stuffed bear is named after President Theodore Roosevelt, and the Tampa Rough Riders were formed to preserve the memory of Roosevelt and his service with the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry when they fought in the Spanish-American War in 1898.
Winter put out the word and viewers started dropping off Teddy bears at the TV station. Winter took his life in 2007, but the Teddy Bear effort didn’t stop.
WFLA renamed the effort, “The John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup” and the collection and distribution of Teddy bears has grown every year.
The 2019 Teddy Bear Roundup runs from Friday, Nov. 29 thru Tuesday, Dec. 20.
News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals during the holidays. You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to the News Channel 8 studio or any of the drop-off locations below.
The News Center
200 South Parker St.
Tampa, FL 33606
—————————————-
Regions Bank
All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties.
—————————————-
Allstate Insurance
Hillsborough Allstate Offices:
Allstate Agents Craig and Michael Arndt
18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102.
Lutz, 33548
(813) 964-0608/(813) 968-2441
Allstate Agent John Clarkson
12307 Boyette Road
Riverview, 33569
(813) 236-2994
Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez
4935 Van Dyke Road
Lutz, 33558
(813) 269-5707
Allstate Agent Rose Haddad
11252 Winthrop Main St.
Riverview, 33578
(813) 308-3301
Allstate Agent Mike Lia
11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, 33618
(813) 960-0255
Allstate Agent Jeff Macri
9433 Balm Riverview Rd., Suite 101
Riverview, 33569
(813) 671-3317
Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf
3641 W Kennedy, Suite F
Tampa, 33609
(813) 353-0303
Allstate Agent Samuel Scott
6577 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, 33625
(813) 926-1918
Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs
16590 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, 33624
(813) 963-0596
Pinellas Allstate Offices:
Allstate Agent David Beck
3800 Tampa Rd., Suite140
Oldsmar, 34677
(813) 855-7326
Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach
3237 Tyrone Blvd.
St. Petersburg, 33710
(727) 343-1500
Allstate Agent Craig Kilroy
6950 Park Blvd. N.
Pinellas Park, 33781
(727) 347-7979
Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez
490 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite C
Belleair Bluffs, 33770
(727) 637-0411
Allstate Agent Christopher Teall
40741 U.S. Highway 19 N.
Tarpon Springs, 34689
(727) 938-7274
Allstate Agent Lois Woods
147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406
St. Petersburg, 33701
(727) 327-5531
—————————————-
Caddy’s Treasure Island
9000 W Gulf Blvd
Treasure Island, 33706
727-360-4993
Caddy’s Bradenton
801 Riverside Dr E.
Bradenton, 34208
941-708-3777
Caddy’s Gulfport
3128 Beach Blvd S.
Gulfport, 33707
727-592-2842
Caddy’s Indian Shores
20025 Gulf Blvd.
Indian Shores, 33785
727-595-3172
Caddy’s on Central
217 Central Ave.
St. Petersburg, 33701
727-575-7939
—————————————-
MacDinton’s Irish Pub Soho
405 S Howard Ave.
Tampa, 33606
813-251-8999
MacDinton’s Irish Pub St. Pete
242 1st Ave N.
St. Petersburg, 33701
727-201-9783
—————————————-
Yard of Ale Soho
406 S Howard Ave.
Tampa, 33606
813-251-4433
Yard of Ale St. Pete
260 1st Ave N.
St. Petersburg, 33701
727-822-2027
—————————————-
Medicine River Animal Hospital
13495 Gulf Blvd.,
Madeira Beach, 33708
(727) 299-9029
—————————————-
Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office
West Pasco Government Center
8731 Citizens Drive,
New Port Richey 34654
(727) 847-8162
—————————————-
Salemi’s Body Shop
1602 N Armenia Ave,
Tampa
(813) 879-2723
—————————————-
Whistleblower Law Firm
400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602
(813) 944-7853
—————————————-