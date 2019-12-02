TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter was a member of the Tampa Rough Riders, and for several years the Rough Riders spent money out of their own pockets to buy Teddy bears to take to children in hospitals.

The stuffed bear is named after President Theodore Roosevelt, and the Tampa Rough Riders were formed to preserve the memory of Roosevelt and his service with the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry when they fought in the Spanish-American War in 1898.

Winter put out the word and viewers started dropping off Teddy bears at the TV station. Winter took his life in 2007, but the Teddy Bear effort didn’t stop.

WFLA renamed the effort, “The John Winter Teddy Bear Roundup” and the collection and distribution of Teddy bears has grown every year.

The 2019 Teddy Bear Roundup runs from Friday, Nov. 29 thru Tuesday, Dec. 20.

News Channel 8 and the Rough Riders are collecting teddy bears to give to children in area hospitals during the holidays. You can help place a smile on a child’s face by bringing a new, unwrapped Teddy bear to the News Channel 8 studio or any of the drop-off locations below.

The News Center

200 South Parker St.

Tampa, FL 33606

Regions Bank

All locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties.

Allstate Insurance

Hillsborough Allstate Offices:

Allstate Agents Craig and Michael Arndt

18932 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102.

Lutz, 33548

(813) 964-0608/(813) 968-2441

Allstate Agent John Clarkson

12307 Boyette Road

Riverview, 33569

(813) 236-2994

Allstate Agent Lisette Fernandez

4935 Van Dyke Road

Lutz, 33558

(813) 269-5707

Allstate Agent Rose Haddad

11252 Winthrop Main St.

Riverview, 33578

(813) 308-3301

Allstate Agent Mike Lia

11001 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, 33618

(813) 960-0255

Allstate Agent Jeff Macri

9433 Balm Riverview Rd., Suite 101

Riverview, 33569

(813) 671-3317

Allstate Agent Paul Phaneuf

3641 W Kennedy, Suite F

Tampa, 33609

(813) 353-0303

Allstate Agent Samuel Scott

6577 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, 33625

(813) 926-1918

Allstate Agent Ryan Toombs

16590 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, 33624

(813) 963-0596

Pinellas Allstate Offices:

Allstate Agent David Beck

3800 Tampa Rd., Suite140

Oldsmar, 34677

(813) 855-7326

Allstate Agent Ken Gersbach

3237 Tyrone Blvd.

St. Petersburg, 33710

(727) 343-1500

Allstate Agent Craig Kilroy

6950 Park Blvd. N.

Pinellas Park, 33781

(727) 347-7979

Allstate Agent Gus Rodriguez

490 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite C

Belleair Bluffs, 33770

(727) 637-0411

Allstate Agent Christopher Teall

40741 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Tarpon Springs, 34689

(727) 938-7274

Allstate Agent Lois Woods

147 2nd Avenue S, Suite 406

St. Petersburg, 33701

(727) 327-5531

Caddy’s Treasure Island

9000 W Gulf Blvd

Treasure Island, 33706

727-360-4993

Caddy’s Bradenton

801 Riverside Dr E.

Bradenton, 34208

941-708-3777

Caddy’s Gulfport

3128 Beach Blvd S.

Gulfport, 33707

727-592-2842

Caddy’s Indian Shores

20025 Gulf Blvd.

Indian Shores, 33785

727-595-3172

Caddy’s on Central

217 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg, 33701

727-575-7939

MacDinton’s Irish Pub Soho

405 S Howard Ave.

Tampa, 33606

813-251-8999

MacDinton’s Irish Pub St. Pete

242 1st Ave N.

St. Petersburg, 33701

727-201-9783

Yard of Ale Soho

406 S Howard Ave.

Tampa, 33606

813-251-4433

Yard of Ale St. Pete

260 1st Ave N.

St. Petersburg, 33701

727-822-2027

Medicine River Animal Hospital

13495 Gulf Blvd.,

Madeira Beach, 33708

(727) 299-9029

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Office

West Pasco Government Center

8731 Citizens Drive,

New Port Richey 34654

(727) 847-8162

Salemi’s Body Shop

1602 N Armenia Ave,

Tampa

(813) 879-2723

Whistleblower Law Firm

400 N. Tampa Street, Suite 1015, Tampa 33602

(813) 944-7853

