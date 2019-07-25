Governor Ron Desantis and other top Florida leaders could make a decision Thursday on a controversial change Tampa Electric Company is requesting at its Big Bend Power Station.
The electric company hopes to get approval to convert one of its coal units to natural gas. The utility would also retire a second unit, which is the site of the tragic 2017 accident when five workers were killed.
In agenda documents, staff claims the switch would minimize negative impacts on human health and the environment.
Sierra Club, an environmental group has been fighting the change, arguing TECO needs to switch to a cleaner option, and that replacing one fossil fuel with another will continue to contribute to climate change and hurt the residents and the environment.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
