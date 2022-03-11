Tampa’s $45K roof – and the taxpayer-fueled nonprofit that OK’d it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cost to replace the roof on a small Tampa home is a fraction of the millions in taxpayer funding sent to the agency that ok’d it.

But $50,000 seemed exorbitant to Robert Gruber, the owner of the 800-square foot ranch-style home in Tampa where the project was completed last summer through the East Tampa Business and Civic Association’s (ETBCA) housing rehabilitation program.

The recipient does not have to pay a dime unless they sell within a period based on the cost of the project.

“What if I wanted to sell?” Gruber asked. “I would be on the hook, and it was just too much.”

ETBCA’S Chief Executive Officer is State Representative Dianne Hart, a Democrat serving her second term for Tampa’s District 61.

Hart has not responded to recent requests for comment on Gruber’s roof. In a brief conversation two weeks ago, she said she did not have the file in front of her and could not comment in detail about the cost.

A records request revealed ETBCA has received $1 million a year since 2018, and $755,000 in 2022. A city spokesperson said the funding allocated by the city originates from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Gruber’s initial project involved a $23,800 contract for his roof, air handler and water heater. The permit for the air handler and water heater listed that job value at $3,400, leaving about $20,000 for the roof.

But after the structure was stripped and shingled, Gruber noticed “a lump.”

“It was about four or five inches going up the front of the roof and down the back over the kitchen area,” Gruber said.

ETBCA contractor Hopps Construction returned to the site, charging $1,000 to examine the lump and another $25,000 to strip about half the roof, level the lump, install plywood sheathing and re-shingle the area.

“The total bill is approximately $49,000,” Gruber said. “Outrageous.”

And so far not supported by any documentation despite requests by Gruber and more recently 8 on Your Side.

“I said where are my invoices?” Gruber said. “They refused to give them to me.”

A city spokesperson said the invoices and other requested documents could be available as early as next week.

A permit on record for the first roof project states the “job value” was $2,300 for the contract billed at more than $23,800.

The job value for the second project was said to be $1,600, even though it was billed as $25,000.

Shan Hopps, the owner of contractor Hopps Construction, has not responded to requests for comment on the cost.

Hopps subcontractor Demetrius Jenkins of CP Danner Construction, who obtained the roof permits, said he was told by a city official not to discuss the case.

“She said the lawyers are handling this,” Jenkins said during a brief telephone conversation.

Jenkins said he did not recall what he was paid for the roof projects and added he did not know why the “job value” is so much lower than the contracted prices.

A letter sent from the city to Gruber indicates the case has been “referred to the city’s legal department for review.”

Gruber said he is in the process of filing a complaint with a city fraud investigator.