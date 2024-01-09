TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Air Force veteran Gary Davis drives from his Tampa home to the VA for appointments for a variety of ailments, including arthritis.

“Everywhere,” Davis said, when asked where it hurts.

He served during the Vietnam era and is now considered 40 percent disabled from service-related medical issues.

That qualifies Davis for reimbursement for mileage for medical appointments under the VA travel voucher program. Davis said the payments were not an issue before the VA put the computer-based Benefit Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) on line earlier this year



“I got paid in three days,” Davis said. “And that’s wonderful. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

The BTSSS program was expected to be easier and more efficient.

“Yes,” Davis said. “That was the whole idea.”

The reality?

“No,” Davis said. “It’s not easier.”

According to the VA, Davis is not alone.

As of last month, 54,000 Tampa VAMC veterans are experiencing delays, according to VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes.

In an emailed statement, Hayes said a delay is defined as any claim not processed within 10 days.

He called the issue “unacceptable” and said the agency is “laser focused” on resolving the backlog.

The VA has not yet provided an update on the size of the backlog and has not answered if the problem involves VA networks throughout the country.

Two veterans, who asked not to be identified, said their vouchers were paid after the first report by 8 On Your Side.

“My husband and I have received all of our back payments dating back to May 2023,” one of them reported in an email. “On behalf of all veterans, thank you for your help in resolving this matter.”

But several others said they are in the same boat as Davis.

“It’s aggravating. You know I have better things to be aggravated about,” Davis said. “But it’s just terribly frustrating. Everything seems to be a battle when it comes to VA.”

