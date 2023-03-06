TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa patients claim their dentist’s office is not responding to requests to complete ongoing procedures to straighten their teeth.

Alex Gutierrez’s office was locked with a pile of unopened mail on the other side of the door when Traci Hillring went by to get answers about her Invisalign treatment.

“I paid for it but it’s about halfway complete,” Hillring said. “No one answers. No one calls me back. It’s like he disappeared.”

A typed message on the front door of Gutierrez Orthodontics advised patients the office would be closed for three weeks.

“We are doing an update to the system,” the note read.

Patients said the note has been on the door for longer than three weeks. It includes a number to text for more information, but Hillring and others said no one has answered their questions. 8 On Your Side also texted the number, but so far no one has responded.

Gutierrez’s office phone number is currently disconnected, and a message on his website states the link is “temporarily unavailable.”

Hillring and other patients said they are concerned about the uncompleted services they paid for, but they added they are also worried about obtaining their records to transfer to another provider.

“Getting my records would be great. That’s first and foremost so that I can complete my treatment,” Hillring said. “But it would also be nice to have some money back to pay for the new provider as well.”

Jose Gaviria said a December appointment to adjust his daughter’s braces was cancelled. Gaviria said he decided to change offices even though that will require the new orthodontist to remove the existing braces and start over.

Another parent, who asked not to be identified, said she is also trying to find another provider who will remove her son’s braces and start the process again.

According to the Department of Health website, Gutierrez has a clean record that indicates there have been no discipline cases or public complaints against him.

Hillring and other patients said they are in the process of filing complaints with the state.

“The most frustrating part is that I would really just like my record number so that I can switch to another provider to finish my services, but I can’t even get that,” Hillring said.

Someone who identified themselves as a close relative of Gutierrez said they have not seen him since last year. They said they would text him to let him know his patients are looking for him to get their records.