Tampa city council wants to change appointment process for officials chosen by mayor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are calls for change inside Tampa City Hall as Mayor Jane Castor’s pick for police chief, Mary O’Connor, has been on the job and leading the department for a month even though she hasn’t yet been confirmed by city council.

Some council members say that’s just plain wrong.

The debate is about much more than just the Tampa police chief. The mayor appoints all chiefs, administrative directors and department heads in Tampa.

Some believe the city’s charter, and specifically the appointment clause in that charter, is confusing and disputed.

“We live, we work, we’ve raised our children here – the safety is very important,” restaurateur and philanthropist Richard Gonzmart said.

Gonzmart says he was excluded from Mayor Castor’s selection process for one of the most powerful positions in the city. The mayor held just one invitation-only meeting to announce her finalists for police chief in January.

Now the mayor’s pick, Chief O’Connor, is already leading the department even though she has not been confirmed by city council.

“I spoke with the mayor, she says she followed the city charter, if she says that, then I will believe her and I accept it,” Gonzmart said.

But not everyone is accepting the mayor’s word.

“Everyone in the city including yourself is having problems with understand the charter and the process,” Tampa City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes said.

Gudes says, for now, O’Connor is just the nominee, not the police chief.

“I have no problem with going out and talking to the community,” said Chairman Gudes. “I do have a problem with signing any city documents or getting paid by the city not being confirmed.”

Gudes says this month, the city council will hold a workshop to discuss the city charter and that vague clause about the appointment process.

Unlike the mayor’s invitation-only forum, Gudes says his meeting will be open to the general public.

That city council meeting will take place March 24. O’Connor may go before the council for confirmation on March 17.

In the meantime, Gonzmart says he met with O’Connor and she is slowly winning him over.

“She’s a leader that does care, she came back to help the city of Tampa,” said Mr. Gonzmart.

Want more 8 On Your Side investigations? Sign up to receive our weekly 8 On Your Side email newsletter.