TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A recently released Internal Revenue Service (IRS) report indicates one of the agency’s significant Florida financial crimes cases last fiscal year was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Middle District office in Tampa.

IRS investigators identified more than $37.1 billion from tax and financial crimes, and had an 88.4 percent conviction rate of cases accepted for prosecution, according to the annual report.

One prominent Middle District case involved an alleged scheme by Mark Gyetvay, 66, of Naples. He was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a Russian natural gas company who was indicted in 2021 for allegedly hiding millions of dollars in overseas accounts over several years.

A Tampa federal jury convicted Gyetvay in March, and in September he was sentenced to 86 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution and fined $350,000.

Gyetvay is currently imprisoned at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex with a scheduled release date of Dec. 3, 2029.

Michael Walfield, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Tampa’s IRS field office, said Gyetvay’s case is an example of how the agency has to often track down hidden money.

“He moved his money overseas to accounts he thought we would never find,” Walfield said. “We worked very hard to get those records. He did not see it coming because he wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”

Gyetvay filed a notice to appeal the conviction, according to court records and is also suing the Department of Justice and the IRS for allegedly failing to comply with his records requests.

While Gyetvay was ordered to pay $4 million in restitution, the feds filed another complaint against him in June seeking nearly $44 million for allegedly failing to file Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) forms with the IRS.

While that feds chase Gyetvay for a huge pot of money, the IRS annual report from last fiscal year indicates the agency identified nearly $32 billion from financial crimes and another $5.5 billion from tax fraud for a total of more than $37 billion.

Walfield said money successfully seized or paid as restitution goes back into the system.

“We’re here to hold those people to account so that everybody pays their fair share. It’s not fair for that burden to be just on the honest people,” Walfield said. “It needs to be on everyone.”

According to the report, last fiscal year there were 2,144 special agents in the criminal investigation unit and 994 staff members for a total of 3,138. The report states the total is up slightly from 2022 but down sharply from 2010 when the total was 4,017, including 600 more special agents.