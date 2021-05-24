Tampa Bay woman claims tow company damaged car on way to shop, gets results

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – “It’s 2 months later, and he can’t drive [his car]. We don’t have it in our possession, don’t know if anyone is going to fix it…so it’s really frustrating,” said Brandy Demarzo who is dealing with towing troubles in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas Park mom said she ran into an issue after buying a used car for her son’s 16th birthday. Demarzo said the car needed a new transmission, so she called to have it towed to a repair shop.

But Demarzo said the car’s body was damaged on the way to the shop and when she couldn’t get someone to take responsibility, she reached out to 8 On Your Side for help.

As of Monday, the vehicle was inside a repair shop in Palm Harbor. Demarzo said for almost two months she’s been dealing with dozens of emails and texts trying to get someone to make her situation right.

“It’s my son’s first car, we go to car shows together, he’s really excited, you know, your first car,” Demarzo said.



Pictures Brandy Demarzo sent to WFLA of she and her son, Tanner, who the car is for.

Demarzo said her 16-year-old son, Tanner, can’t wait to drive his 1995 black and red Ford Mustang. Demarzo said she bought the car knowing it would need a new transmission so last month, she called AAA to get it towed to a Tampa repair shop.

“The owner of the transmission shop said ‘Hey what happened to the back of the car?’ I said what are you talking about? He said it’s all smashed up,” Demarzo said.

The shop manager told 8 On Your Side he also found a tree with damage just feet off his property.

“Here’s the tree he hit and here are all the pieces,” the shop manager said in a video showing red marks on a tree and car debris sprinkled below.

Demarzo said AAA told her she had to call the tow truck driver, a contractor that works with the auto club. After many calls and texts, Demarzo said the tow truck driver only offered her $500 to fix the damage.

She said that’s a lot less than the two estimates she received for repairs, both around $1,800.

“I just want it fixed. I don’t want to turn a profit, I just want to get it fixed to how it was before it got on the AAA truck,” Demarzo said.









Pictures Brandy Demarzo sent to WFLA of the car with damage to the rear, left headlight.

When 8 On Your Side reached out to AAA to see if they were willing to help they responded with a statement.

“Thank you for reaching out on this incident. We have looked into this issue and are working with our member to ensure her car is fixed to her satisfaction.”

Much to the delight of Demarzo, AAA called back with great news.

“After speaking with you guys he said it’s the first he heard of it, he looked into it, apologized, and said he’s sorry for the troubles and going to get everything taken care of! Thank you Christine and thank you 8 On Your Side for being on my side and helping me get this settled. I really appreciate it!” Demarzo said.

Demarzo said the next step is getting Tanner his driver’s license. She said they’re getting his license this week and hope to have him behind the wheel of his repaired car within the month.