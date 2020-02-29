Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to pay nearly $2.3 million settlement after a fan filed a lawsuit accusing the franchise of sending him unsolicited text messages.

If you sent at least one message in a Bolts “text to win” contest you might qualify to file a claim.

Last May, a Tampa man filed a class-action lawsuit blaming the team for a barrage of unwanted promotional text messages. It began after he texted the word “Parent” to 61873 for the chance to win four tickets and the harassment continued, he claims, long after the contest was up.

The lawsuit argues the messages violate the “Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.” The Lightning deny the allegations telling 8 on Your Side.

“We thought it would best to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation, so we elected to settle.”

So if you tried to win by texting 61873 you’re entitled to some of that settlement. The estimated payout $45 just enough for tickets to a Lightning game.

The deadline to file a claim online is 11:59 p.m. EST on June 8, 2020, you can submit your claim here.

