Tampa attorney Chris Ragano pleads guilty to child porn possession, becomes registered sex offender

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa attorney Chris Ragano is now a registered sex offender after admitting he had hundreds of child pornography images and sent some of them to others across state lines.

Court records show Ragano, 51, cut a deal with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s office, pleading guilty to 33 counts of possession of child pornography 10 or more images and one count of out of state transmission of child pornography.

Ragano was arrested twice by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office during a nine-day period in June.

According to a search warrant affidavit, investigators received a tip that included “eight uploaded images” later traced to a home in Lutz where Ragano was the internet subscriber. The email listed in the warrant was allegedly connected to Ragano’s law office.

State Attorney spokesperson Kamm Grayson said Ragano was sentenced to six months in prison and as part of the plea agreement he was given credit for time served.

The sentence also includes eight years of sex offender probation, electronic monitoring of his location and no unsupervised contact with children, according to Grayson.

Ragano, the son of the late Frank Ragano who represented a number of high-profile clients including the late Jimmy Hoffa, also faces disbarment. State law does not allow convicted felons to serve as attorneys.

As of Tuesday, Ragano is still eligible to practice law in the state, according to the Florida Bar website.

Bar spokesperson Leslie Smith said a case has been opened for Ragano. She said at some point the Bar will ask for the appropriate discipline from the Florida Supreme Court.