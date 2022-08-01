TAMPA (WFLA) – Alzheimer’s and dementia are such cruel diseases that take so much from people and families. The stress and heartache Alzheimer’s brings to families is gut-wrenching and we have to find a cure!
Throughout my involvement with the Alzheimer’s association, I’ve not only met the people inflicted with the diagnosis, but had the pleasure and privilege of meeting the volunteers, caretakers and doctors working to find a cure. No one should be robbed of a lifetime’s worth of precious memories.
I walk to find a cure so memories stay alive and so no one has to suffer from one of the cruelest diseases there is.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Location:
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
TO FIND A WALK NEAR YOU: Click here
DONATE: News Channel 8’s Avery Cotton Team