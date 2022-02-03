Still waiting on Florida SNAP benefits? Fill out 8 On Your Side’s form to send your name to Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you a Florida resident who is waiting on benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP?

For several months now, 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi has been investigating a backlog of the food assistance benefits. The reports prompted a massive response from viewers who claim their SNAP benefits have suddenly stopped.

While we unfortunately can’t investigate every individual claim that comes in to our newsroom, we are working to help Florida families get the benefits they rightfully deserve.

So here’s how we can help you: We’re compiling a database of complaints about delayed benefits that we will send to the state. If your SNAP benefits are delayed and you want us to send your information to Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, please fill out this 8 On Your Side form.

Our investigation started with just one tip. A food stamp recipient contacted Mahsa Saeidi anonymously in December to report a delay in obtaining her SNAP benefits.

The woman’s benefits had expired. Prior to that, she had applied to have her benefits renewed, as required by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The woman said she had provided all the documentation to DCF in a timely manner. And yet, her benefits were not renewed.

Why? Apparently, DCF had too many applications to process and not enough staff to process them.

After we told her story, 8 On Your Side started to hear from other families across the state of Florida.

Now, months later, the emails have not stopped. While we continue to press the state to fix the benefits backup, we want to ensure they start working on your case.

If you have a tip you want me to investigate, send me an email: MSaeidi@WFLA.com