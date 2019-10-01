State reverses decision, vows to give disabled man needed medical device after Better Call Behnken report

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials at the Florida Department of Health say their Brain and Spinal Injury Program reopened the case of a young man after questions from Better Call Behnken.

Now, they’ve decided to fix a mistake the program made. It was a mistake that cost Kolten Smith the standing frame medical device he needed.

Smith, once a football standout at Durant High School, was left a paraplegic after a tragic car accident. He was hopeful the standing frame device would help wake up his muscles.

But his dream was dashed when someone at the state program mistakenly ordered a lift instead of the frame his therapists want him to use.

His mother, Nicole Duffey, turned to Better Call Behnken for help after she was told her son was stuck with the lift because another device would not be ordered.

After calls from Better Call Behnken, a spokesman with the Florida Department of Health said the case was reviewed and officials determined the wrong device was ordered in error.

The official said the correct device should be delivered Oct. 7.

