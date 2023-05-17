BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Mangroves bordering a Bradenton condominium complex that were filled have been restored, but the state has filed a complaint against the condo association manager for allegedly hiring an unlicensed contractor.

Last March, Lowell “Lucky” Rollins was spotted working at Palma Sola Harbour. At the time, he admitted doing work for the complex and some of the condo owners.

Rollins chuckled when asked if he was licensed, but later said he was following the court’s orders after he was charged with contracting without a license.

“I’m doing everything to correct what I have done wrong,” Rollins said.

Now, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation [DBPR] has filed an administrative complaint against condo association manager Matthew Edwards.



According to the document, Edwards “knew or had reasonable grounds to know that Rollins” was not a licensed contractor when he was hired to work at the complex.

Neither Edwards nor his attorney have responded yet to requests for comment about the state’s complaint.

When 8 On Your Side first reported the issue, Edwards said he did nothing wrong in his capacity as Palma Sola Harbour’s manager.

Rollins signed a deferred prosecution agreement earlier this month, agreeing to pay a $1,578 fine and other costs for his illegal work. He also must complete 25 hours of community service.

Attempts to reach Rollins for comment have thus far been unsuccessful.

In November 2021, the Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] started investigating alleged illegal dumping in the Palma Sola Harbour mangroves.

According to DEP, an estimated 1,000 square feet may have been filled illegally with “wooden materials, tree debris, glass material and concrete.”

The final report on the DEP investigation indicates “the site has returned to compliance.”

The initial allegations came from former Palma Sola Harbour employees Charlie Anderson and Paul Hallick who claimed they were told to get rid of the debris in the mangroves. Both said they were terminated after they “blew the whistle” about the mangroves.