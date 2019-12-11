St. Pete residents fear imminent water shut-off at apartment complex

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg residents contacted 8 On Your Side Investigates after finding an alarming notice in their apartment complex: Water will be shut off by Monday unless the complex forks over thousands of dollars, according to a termination notice from the City of St. Petersburg Collections Division.

The Citrus Grove Apartments are located at 731 15th Street.

8 On Your Side Investigates has confirmed City of St. Petersburg Code Compliance teams are currently descending onto the complex.

Benjamin Kirby, Communications Director in St. Petersburg, said the team is cleaning up a significant amount of trash. Code enforcement officers are also working to determine what, if any, code violations exists on the property.

Kirby said the city is attempting to locate the owners of the complex.

One resident claims she has not been able to locate the property manager in a week.

Investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi left a message for the owners late this morning.

We will continue to provide updates to this developing story.

