St. Pete officers disciplined following internal review

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department announced two of its officers were disciplined for using improper procedure or unreasonable force during an arrest in two separate cases. Another is in trouble after being present during one of the arrests. That officer did not report the improper use of force, according to the department.

The first incident occurred on April 5.

The department said K-9 Officer Matthew Kirchgraber used improper procedure while taking Tyrin Thompson into custody at 4701 4th Avenue South.

Kirchgraber reportedly delivered three “distractionary blows” to Thompson’s left side. The arrest was captured on home security video, which was shown to officers.

“The [Command Review] Board sustained the charge of use of improper procedures for his use of the blows,” police said in a statement.

Kirchgraber was disciplined with an employee notice and will undergo training for on proper use of force, police said.

“We will look at every use of force complaint and we will make sure we do it thoroughly,” said Chief Anthony Holloway.

During the same incident on April 5, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy is seen on video striking Thompson first. However, the sheriff’s office found claims of wrongdoing to be unsubstantiated.

Thompson’s family tells 8 On Your Side Investigates they feel the Sheriff’s office is making a mistake.

Thompson’s cousin, who didn’t want her name released, said she is glad the St. Pete Police Department is taking action.

“He did not resist and that is the charge that they charged him with resisting arrest,” she said.

“We like to look at the police as a shield and someone you can turn to in danger.”

The second unrelated incident occurred on May 6.

Officer Andrew Viehmann allegedly used a stun gun on a suspect, David Baker, while Baker was surrendering to officers with his hands in the air. Baker had fled police during a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he stopped the truck and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

The Command Review Board sustained a charge of unnecessary use of force against Viehmann. He was suspended two weeks, without pay.

Police said Officer Maranville was present during the arrest and was also disciplined with an employee notice.

Chief Holloway says all officers in the department will receive additional training as a result of these incidents.