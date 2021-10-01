St. Pete mayoral debate rescheduled for October 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A debate between the remaining two candidates in the runoff for St. Petersburg mayor has been rescheduled for Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

Ken Welch, former Pinellas County Commissioner, and Robert Blackmon, current St. Petersburg city councilman, will compete in a runoff election on November 2.

The debate is hosted by Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce at USF-St. Petersburg campus and will be aired on WFLA NOW. It was previously postponed in September. Evan Donovan, News Channel 8 political reporter and host of Battleground Florida, will moderate the debate.

Current St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

The General Election is set for November 2, 2021. The new mayor will be sworn in on January 6, 2022.

