Veterans who claim they were sprayed and betrayed look to Congress for help

Does your Congressman or Senator support this bill?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If veterans Dan Tolly and Paul DeVane served in Vietnam instead of in Thailand during the war, health care for the heart disease and cancers they both developed would be paid for by the VA.

Dan Tolly served at Ubon A.F.B. He later developer cancer and heart disease.

They would also automatically qualify for disability benefits related to Agent Orange exposure.

Because they served in Thailand, the VA requires they prove they worked on or near the perimeter of the bases at which they served.

Dan and Paul both claim they worked near the perimeters of their respective bases.

Paul DeVane served at Korat A.F.B. He also developed cancer and heart disease.

Their photos and maps apparently are not good enough for the VA.

Two bills, one in the Senate and one in the House. basically say if you were there, you were exposed and qualify for disability benefits.

Do your congressional representatives and senators support this idea?

We’ll show you tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

LATEST STORIES: