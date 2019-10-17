Live Now
Tropical storm watches, warnings issued for parts of Florida Panhandle

Sparks fly after 8 On Your Side report about missing generator

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – It took much longer than she expected but Deborah Weber of Pinellas Park is finally a happy customer.

She paid Colonial Generators in Sanford several thousand dollars back in April for a unit that would power her house should electricity fail.

Deborah Weber couldn’t get answers from the generator company to which she paid thousands

Come August, with Hurricane Dorian threatening Florida, Deborah was more than anxious and angry.

She says she couldn’t get answers from Colonial Generators and she was on the hook for thousands.

Deborah reached out to 8 On Your Side.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, the story that sparked action.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss