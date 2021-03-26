Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon April 24

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Saturday April 24.
There will be a drive-through drop off where masked and gloved WFLA staff and volunteers will remove paper and electronic items from your car – please place shredding and recycling items in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle. Those dropping off can remain in their car for the safety of all involved. No appointment necessary!
You can bring up to 8 boxes of personal documents including paper and electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard. Documents are destroyed by Shred-It, a professional document destruction service with mobile trucks. Electronics will be recycled by Stream Recycling Solutions, a local leader of e-waste solutions.
The sixth annual Shred-A-Thon presented by AAA will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the North Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over. If you are in line at noon, you will be able to shred.
News Channel 8 anchors, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear will be on hand to pop up in the car line to say some hellos and snap some selfies to share on your social media pages!
8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon
- Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. – noon
- Location: Raymond James Stadium – North Parking Lot
ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
Desktops
Laptops
Note Books
e-Readers
Tablets
Cell Phones
House & Office Phones
Cables & Cords
Network/Telecom Equipment
LCD Monitors
Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)
Hard Drives
Cable Boxes
UPS Battery Backups
Electrics Motors
Circuit Boards
Battery Operated Hand Tools
Keyboards
Ink & Toner Cartridges
Printers
Scanners
Copy Machines
Fax Machines
Rechargeable Batteries
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
TVs of ANY kind
CRT Monitors
Light Bulbs
Household Appliances
Mercury-Containing Devices
Smoke Detectors
Paints
Chemicals
Car Batteries
Get in line early! This was from our 2019 event.
Thank you to our valued sponsors including Shred-It, Stream Recycling, AAA, and Older, Lundy, Alvarez and Koch.