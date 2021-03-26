Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon April 24

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Saturday April 24.

There will be a drive-through drop off where masked and gloved WFLA staff and volunteers will remove paper and electronic items from your car – please place shredding and recycling items in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle. Those dropping off can remain in their car for the safety of all involved. No appointment necessary!

You can bring up to 8 boxes of personal documents including paper and electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard. Documents are destroyed by Shred-It, a professional document destruction service with mobile trucks. Electronics will be recycled by Stream Recycling Solutions, a local leader of e-waste solutions.

The sixth annual Shred-A-Thon presented by AAA will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the North Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over. If you are in line at noon, you will be able to shred.

News Channel 8 anchors, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear will be on hand to pop up in the car line to say some hellos and snap some selfies to share on your social media pages!

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Saturday, April 24, 20 21

21 Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – North Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Desktops

Laptops

Note Books

e-Readers

Tablets

Cell Phones

House & Office Phones

Cables & Cords

Network/Telecom Equipment

LCD Monitors

Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)

Hard Drives

Cable Boxes

UPS Battery Backups

Electrics Motors

Circuit Boards

Battery Operated Hand Tools

Keyboards

Ink & Toner Cartridges

Printers

Scanners

Copy Machines

Fax Machines

Rechargeable Batteries

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

TVs of ANY kind

CRT Monitors

Light Bulbs

Household Appliances

Mercury-Containing Devices

Smoke Detectors

Paints

Chemicals

Car Batteries

Get in line early! This was from our 2019 event.

Thank you to our valued sponsors including Shred-It, Stream Recycling, AAA, and Older, Lundy, Alvarez and Koch.