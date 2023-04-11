TAMPA (WFLA) – Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Saturday April 22.

You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.

The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank, Urban E Recycling, Older Lundy Koch & Martino LLC and VRC Vital Records Control will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.

News Channel 8 anchors will be on hand, visiting car to car, handing out giveaways! Look for The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear to pop up in the car line to say some hellos and snap some selfies to share on your social media pages!

Get in line early!

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Desktops

Laptops

Note Books

e-Readers

Tablets

Cell Phones

House & Office Phones

Cables & Cords

Network/Telecom Equipment

LCD Monitors

Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)

Hard Drives

Cable Boxes

UPS Battery Backups

Electrics Motors

Circuit Boards

Battery Operated Hand Tools

Keyboards

Ink & Toner Cartridges

Printers

Scanners

Copy Machines

Fax Machines

Rechargeable Batteries

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: