TAMPA (WFLA) – Ready, set, SHRED! The 8 On Your Side FREE Shred-A-Thon is set for Saturday April 22.
You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.
The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank, Urban E Recycling, Older Lundy Koch & Martino LLC and VRC Vital Records Control will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium.
We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.
News Channel 8 anchors will be on hand, visiting car to car, handing out giveaways! Look for The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot Captain Fear to pop up in the car line to say some hellos and snap some selfies to share on your social media pages!
Get in line early!
8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 8 a.m. – noon
- Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot
ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
Desktops
Laptops
Note Books
e-Readers
Tablets
Cell Phones
House & Office Phones
Cables & Cords
Network/Telecom Equipment
LCD Monitors
Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)
Hard Drives
Cable Boxes
UPS Battery Backups
Electrics Motors
Circuit Boards
Battery Operated Hand Tools
Keyboards
Ink & Toner Cartridges
Printers
Scanners
Copy Machines
Fax Machines
Rechargeable Batteries
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
- TVs of ANY kind
- CRT Monitors
- Light Bulbs
- Household Appliances
- Mercury-Containing Devices
- Smoke Detectors
- Paints
- Chemicals
- Car Batteries