Serial killer Samuel Little claims he killed 2 women in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Samuel Little is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 79-year-old Little has confessed to 93 murders. The FBI has verified 50 confessions; however, investigators believe all of his confessions are credible.

Right now, investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve the cases.

Although he’s in failing health, Little is still talking and drawing from behind bars.

8 On Your Side Investigates found sketches of eight Florida victims.

Three women are from Miami. Little says he’s also killed in Homestead, Kendall and Fort Meyers.

We showed pictures of the two victims from the Tampa Bay area to Dr. Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent.

“It’s almost like her face was burned into his memory,” she said. “It says Tampa dope girl, so could be that she was related some way to the drug industry.”

According to investigators, Little killed vulnerable women from 1970 to 2005.

In 1984, he said he killed a woman from Tampa.

In 1977 or 1978, Little said he met another woman in Clearwater. He told investigators he killed her in Plant City.

Law enforcement is working to match faces to missing person’s reports. Although he’s never getting out, investigators want closure for the victim’s families.

LATEST FROM 8 ON YOUR SIDE: