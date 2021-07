TAMPA (WFLA) – The collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside has turned the spotlight on current building codes, inspections, and regulations.

WFLA’s 8 On Your Side Investigators want to hear from you if you believe a condominium, high-rise, or building may have safety or structural issues.

You can reach us by filling out the form below or emailing our 8 On Your Side Investigators at WFLA-OnYourSide@nexstar.tv.