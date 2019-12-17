Senate OKs right for military members to sue for malpractice, bill heading to president’s desk

The President indicates he will sign the bill into law

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Whether active duty service members can sue for military malpractice now lies in the hands of the president.

The Senate passed a massive $738 billion defense spending bill on Tuesday.

Tucked away in the legislation is the Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019.

Rich is a Marine veteran – now Army Green Beret – stricken with cancer.

Army doctors failed to inform Rich of the disease. But Rich discovered a 70-year-old law prevented him from holding his doctors accountable.

