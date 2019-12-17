Senate OKs right for military members to sue for malpractice, bill heading to president’s desk

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Whether active duty service members can sue for military malpractice now lies in the hands of the president.
The Senate passed a massive $738 billion defense spending bill on Tuesday.
Tucked away in the legislation is the Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019.
Rich is a Marine veteran – now Army Green Beret – stricken with cancer.
Army doctors failed to inform Rich of the disease. But Rich discovered a 70-year-old law prevented him from holding his doctors accountable.
