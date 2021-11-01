Riverside ‘ambush’ attack: Should charges be filed in assault trend?

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators followed the law in deciding against criminal charges in a recent middle school attack that was caught on camera, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. But a former prosecutor said he believes video shows there is evidence of a crime.

Chloe Gallahan said she was walking up a stairway at Rodgers Middle School in August when a female classmate grabbed by the hair, pulled her down several stairs to a concrete landing and started punching her. The incident was recorded by another classmate and shared on social media in a new example of a disturbing trend involving planned attacks that are posted on the internet to gain attention and notoriety.

Gallahan, who suffered scrapes and bruises, credits her backpack with cushioning the fall that her parents said could have left her paralyzed.

The 13-year-old said the injuries were made worse by the video that was shared.

Chloe Gallahan (WFLA)

“When I went to school, people would come up to me and say, ‘Oh you’re the Rodgers girl!’ And they would joke around and make fun of me,” Gallahan said. “It made me very uncomfortable.”

Defense Attorney Lee Pearlman, a former Pinellas County prosecutor, called the video “brutal.”

“Once she’s pulled down the stairs, she hits hard,” Pearlman said. “And then the hits just keep coming onto to her head and face area.”

He said he sees elements of a crime in the video evidence.

“[The teacher] has to literally drag her off,” Pearlman said. “It’s clearly a brutal attack. It’s clearly a battery.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Merissa Lynn said investigators did watch the video in deciding against charges.

“Deputies followed Florida Statute 1006.13 in reference to this incident,” Lynn said. “There is also a Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program Standard Operating Procedure that deputies followed.”

The law Lynn referenced is called the policy of zero tolerance for crime and victimization that states school zero tolerance policies for violence “are not intended to be rigorously applied to petty acts of misconduct and misdemeanors, including, but not limited to, minor fights or disturbances.” Gallahan’s mother said investigators told her the incident was “a petty act” several times.

In addition, the law states zero-tolerance policies must apply equally to all students regardless of their economic status, race or disability.

8 On Your Side also sent the video to the members of the school district school board and asked their opinion. No one has responded yet.

About a month after Gallahan was left battered and bruised, Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis sent out a letter to parents that stated students who record and share “dangerous acts of aggression” will be disciplined “to the full extent of our Student Code of Conduct.”

Gallahan said the assailant was suspended for five days.

District spokesperson Erin Maloney said, “the safety of our students is always a top priority,” but would not comment on punishment in the case.

“Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to talk about any particular student or what discipline a student may have received as a result of their involvement in a disciplinary event,” Maloney said.

Davis said in the letter that the district Code of Conduct allows for up to 10 days suspension and expulsion in cases involving violence and vandalism.

Pearlman said the student who recorded the video could have also been charged as a conspirator since it appeared the individual knew the attack was about to happen.

The Tampa-based attorney also said he believes prosecutors missed an opportunity to show students the law will not tolerate this violent trend.

“The reason they file in juvenile court is to give them anger management, give them counseling,” Pearlman said. “To give them tools so they don’t make these decisions again.”