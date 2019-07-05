Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 22 to June 27

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted June 22 to June 27.
Brick City Eatery at 16540 Pointe Village Dr. # 108 in Lutz, 27 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Butter 68°F, pizza sauce with added fresh garlic 68°F and olive oil with fresh garlic 77°F.
- An employee failed to wash their hands after changing gloves and putting on new gloves to work with food.
- Food preparation sink in the produce area was soiled with old food residue.
Bellissimo Italian Eatery at 13220 S Belcher Rd. #19 in Largo, 32 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included pasta and roasted garlic.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included Lasagna 46°F and meat sauce 46°F.
- The wall was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and or dust.
Rush Hour Chicken and Waffles at 2140 34 St. S. in St. Peterburg, 30 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included cut tomatoes 57°F, diced tomatoes 56°F, shredded cheese 61°F and raw chicken wings 56°F.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.
- A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Raw chicken was found in standing water on floor of the in walk cooler.
Green Tea at 11832 US HWY 19 in Port Richey, 31 violations
- Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler. This included bulk sauces, chicken, pork, fish, beef, wontons, cut cabbage and breaded shrimp.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included poultry 46°F, pork 46°F and noodles 45°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included noodles, pork, chicken, wontons and egg rolls.
Largo Family Restaurant at 788 N. Missouri Ave. in Largo, 29 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Butter pats 78°F, sausage 80°F, sliced cheese 62°F, peeled boiled eggs 58°F, sauerkraut 57°F, ham 58°F and shredded cheese 63°F.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 20 soft to semi-hard droppings were observed on floor near the water heater and mop sink and in a separate storage room off of the dish room.
- Sewage and wastewater was backing up through the floor drains. When turning on the handwash sink, water backs up from drain pipe onto the floor under chest freezer and the reach in coolers. In order to get into chest freezer or reach in cooler, employees would need to walk through the backed up water.
Bruce’s Chicago Grill & Dog House at 7733 Ulmerton Rd. #3 in Largo, 31 violations
- 6 small flying insects were found in the kitchen near the dish area.
- Food with mold-like growth was found. A Stop Sale was issued. Raw chicken in a container in the reach-in cooler had mold growth.
- Raw burgers were stored over ready-to-eat French fries in the reach in cooler.
Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Inc. at 22948 SR 54 in Lutz, 27 violations
- Food with mold-like growth was found. A Stop Sale was issued. 3 grapefruits in the walk-in cooler had a gray mold-like growth also a black/pink mold-like substance was found on the guard of the ice machine. Water was dripping from guard onto ice.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: salsa 48°F, pico 50°F, sour cream 48°F, chili rellenos 49°F, shredded cheese 48°F, chicken 45°F and mashed potatoes 45°F.
- Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included refried beans 103°F, cook stirred 153°F and shredded chicken 123°F.
Li’s Chinese Kitchen at 10730 US 19 #15 & 16 in Port Richey, 29 violations
- The bathroom facility was not clean.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: fried chicken 64°F, Crab Rangoon 46°F, cooked pork 46°F, beef 55°F, raw pork 56°F, peas and carrots 65°F, cut cabbage 65°F and noodles 65°F.
- The door to kitchen is kept open and approximately 20 small flying insects were found throughout the kitchen.