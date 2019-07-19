Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 8 to July 13

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 8 to July 13.

Locale at 179 2nd Ave. N in St. Petersburg, 30 violations

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included: Pico de Gallo, salsa, fresh garlic oil and roasted garlic, garlic butter, cheese sauce, tuna salad and salsa verde.

A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included fresh garlic in oil 69°F, cooked mushrooms 45°F and cooked chicken 44°F.

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat veggie stock in the walk-in cooler.

Nordstrom Bazille at 2223 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa, 23 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Butter spread 74°F, server butter 64°F, cooked lamb 55°F, yogurt 53°F, cream sauce 48°F, cooked potatoes 51°F, basil pesto 50°F, milk 44°F, raw salmon 49°F, raw beef 49°F, cooked chicken 49°F and garlic in oil 67°F.

Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours and was not properly date marked. This included cooked chicken, sliced meat and cooked potatoes.

Largo Family Restaurant at 788 N. Missouri Ave. in Largo, 24 violations

An employee rubbed their hands together for less than 10 to 15 second before donning gloves and returning to work.

A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included: sweet potatoes 81°F, ground beef 75°F and pulled beef 74°F.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: eggs 68°F, cooked sausage 76°F, potatoes cooked 68°F, cut tomato 58°F, sauerkraut 44°F, cooked mushrooms 45°F, cooked spinach 48°F, cut ham 45°F, pickle juice 45°F and butter pats 56°F.

Happi Wok at 1252 County Rd 1 in Dunedin, 23 violations

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included bean sprouts at 46°F.

Potentially hazardous frozen chicken was thawed in standing water.

Coco’s Sandwich Shop at 1507 S. 22 St. in Tampa, 25 violations

An employee making deviled crab wiped their soiled gloves on their soiled apron and then continued to engage in food preparation.

Live, small flying insects were found in kitchen, food preparation area and food storage area. 2 to 5 flies were found in the kitchen and approximately 20 to 30 were found in the dry storage area.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The walk-in cooler ambient air temperature reading was 48°F. All items were 47 to 53°F, this included peccadillo, ham, empanadas, pork, chicken and pasta.

Loon Fong Restaurant at 8150 N. 49 Street in Pinellas Park, 32 violations

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat lemongrass and pasta.

A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 50 lbs. of all-purpose flour was contaminated with live and dead weevils.

Speggtacular at 7924 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo, 30 violations

Ready to eat smoked salmon was stored next to raw eggs. Raw salmon and raw eggs were stored on boxes of ready to eat potatoes.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen. 2 were on an egg box, 3 near the dish machine and 20 near the soda machine.

An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands. The cook prepped an omelet with raw pooled eggs, then touched ready to eat cut melon.

St. Petersburg Ale House at 7901 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N. in St. Petersburg, 22 violations