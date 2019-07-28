Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 15 to July 19

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 15 to July 19.

The Big Catch at Salt Creek at 1500 2 St. S. in St. Petersburg, 28 violations

Food was stored in ice used for drinks. A Stop Sale was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: coleslaw 46°F, raw grouper 46°F, raw Mahi 54°F, shredded cheese 48°F, cut tomatoes 46°F, fish spread 47°F, raw shrimp 46°F, raw chicken 50°F and raw tuna 44°F.

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat ice cubes for drinks in the freezer.

Harold Seltzers Steakhouse at 3500 Tyrone Blvd. in St. Petersburg, 25 violations

Standing water was observed in the bottom of the reach-in cooler.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included cut lettuce 46°F, sour cream 46°F, butter 56°F and cooked rice 43°F.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on the door threshold of the dry storage room.

China Buffet at 3435 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages, 25 violations

Potentially hazardous food (Shrimp 66°F) was thawed in standing water.

Cooked poultry was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included Teriyaki chicken at 120°F.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on-site and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This includes cooked pork, seafood salad, sushi, and cooked potatoes.

China House at 2898 ALT 19 in Palm Harbor, 24 violations

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Stored food was not covered in walk-in cooler. This included broccoli, dumplings, sauces, shrimp, and fried chicken also eggs and broccoli were stored on the floor.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on-site and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included broccoli, dumplings, sauces, shrimp, and fried chicken.

Sabor A Mexico Restaurant at 706 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, 65 violations

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 20 dry droppings were found in the storage area on the shelves with the food items, there were too many droppings to count in the walk-in cooler/dry storage area.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the items were observed to be 51 to 69°F. This included: shell eggs, cooked rice, molding tomato sauce, salsa, sour cream, fresco cheese, American cheese, pico de gallo, vegetables, cheese in tubs, lettuce, raw shrimp, raw beef, raw steak, raw chicken, cut tomatoes, cooked mushrooms, carne de res, shredded American cheese, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cooked shrimp, cooked rice and guacamole.

Roach excrement and droppings too many to count were present on top of cardboard lining in the dry storage shelves.

Farmtable Kitchen at 179 2ND Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, 29 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked pancetta 70°F, butter 74°F, cooked asparagus 50°F, artichoke hearts 44°F, provolone cheese 66°F, mascarpone cheese 45°F, cheese 49°F, Ricotta salsa 60°F, artichoke hearts 53°F, grilled broccoli 49°F, cut romaine 49°F and fresh garlic oil 72°F.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation was found. This included pickled green tomatoes and cooked risotto.

Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment.

Deccan Spice Tampa Bay at 2325 Ulmerton Rd. Ste. 28 In Clearwater, 35 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included raw shell eggs 78°F, raw lamb 49°F, raw chicken 50°F, fried vegetable patty 44°F and tomato base sauce 44°F.

Raw lamb was stored over ready-to-eat tamarind sauce.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 25 hard and dry droppings were found in the dry storage on floor and food storage shelving, 5 by the ice machine, 2 by the employee bathroom, 2 by the flour storage shelving and 5 rodent droppings at the motor area of the reach-in cooler.

Slyce Pizza Bar at 311 Gulf Blvd. #1 in Indian Rocks Beach, 23 violations