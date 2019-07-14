Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 1 to July 6

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 1 to July 6.

Tampa Bay Brewing Company at 1600 E. 8 Ave. #A123 in Tampa, 19 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: provolone cheese 62°F, lettuce cut 51°F, tomatoes cut 67°F, shrimp raw 51°F, raw chicken 63°F, fish raw 50°F and various vegetables 52-54°F.

Old food was stuck to clean bowls on the expo line.

A server touched her right cheek, adjusted her shirt, grabbed a soiled beer flight and then grabbed plated food item to serve without washing her hands.

Georgie Boy Restaurant at 1101 S. Missouri Ave. in Clearwater, 23 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked vegetables 49°F, cut tomatoes 52°F, chicken salad 49°F, provolone cheese 49°F, sausage 44°F, sausage 49°F, raw liver 46°F, potato salad 45°F, tuna salad 45°F, cheese 47°F, salsa 44°F, spaghetti sauce 45°F, salsa 62°F, sour cream 67°F, rice pudding 47°F and tzatziki sauce 50°F.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw bacon was stored over ready to-eat-deli meat and cooked pasta in the walk-in cooler. Also, raw beef was stored over cooked sauce.

Unwashed fruits and vegetables were stored with ready-to-eat food. Strawberries, broccoli, and uncut lettuce were stored over peeled onions, cut vegetables, and cook pasta.

El Punto Latino Restaurant & Bar at 2862 Gulf to Bay Blvd. Ste. D in Clearwater, 21 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 3 dead roaches were found in the slide door hinge and 1 dead roach inside the freezer, 1 on the floor by the back door and three dead bees in the window sill behind the freezer.

Raw chicken was stored over raw seafood in the reach-in freezer.

Flammables were stored near a source of ignition. Paint thinner was stored on top of a gas hot water heater in the back kitchen.

Tum Rub Thai Restaurant at 32716 US 19 N in Palm Harbor, 26 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: rice noodles 77°F, raw shrimp 46°F, raw scallops 51°F, raw pork 48°F, raw beef 48°F and bean sprouts 68°F.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat potatoes in the reach-in cooler.

The toilet in the ladies restroom was not flushing properly.

Beef O’ Brady’s at 3539 Wedgewood Ln, Unit #104 in The Villages, 25 violations

The fan cover in walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust and debris.

Cooked food was not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included chili 126°F and red sauce 107°F.

Employee’s personal food was not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public in the walk-in cooler. This included Subway Subs, water bottle and Publix subs.

Ole Coffee House at 610 N. Main St. in Wildwood, 35 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: coleslaw 54°F, tuna salad 53°F and macaroni salad 55°F.

The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy, mold-like build-up.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. This included coleslaw; diced chicken salad and tuna salad salads.

La Nueva Cantina at 1625 4 St. S. in St. Petersburg, 32 violations

Nonexempt Haddock was offered raw or undercooked that has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Southwest chimes’ 51°F, corn 44°F, chicken mix 45°F, ceviche 45°F, sour cream 51°F, Pico de Gallo 46°F, shredded cheese 47°F, cut cabbage 52°F, salsa 47°F, ham 47°F, Sour cream 44°F and Salsa 46°F.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included Black bean salsa.

The Rib Shack BBQ at 426 W. Bay Dr. in Largo, 35 violations