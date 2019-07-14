Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 1 to July 6

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted July 1 to July 6.
Tampa Bay Brewing Company at 1600 E. 8 Ave. #A123 in Tampa, 19 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: provolone cheese 62°F, lettuce cut 51°F, tomatoes cut 67°F, shrimp raw 51°F, raw chicken 63°F, fish raw 50°F and various vegetables 52-54°F.
- Old food was stuck to clean bowls on the expo line.
- A server touched her right cheek, adjusted her shirt, grabbed a soiled beer flight and then grabbed plated food item to serve without washing her hands.
Georgie Boy Restaurant at 1101 S. Missouri Ave. in Clearwater, 23 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked vegetables 49°F, cut tomatoes 52°F, chicken salad 49°F, provolone cheese 49°F, sausage 44°F, sausage 49°F, raw liver 46°F, potato salad 45°F, tuna salad 45°F, cheese 47°F, salsa 44°F, spaghetti sauce 45°F, salsa 62°F, sour cream 67°F, rice pudding 47°F and tzatziki sauce 50°F.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw bacon was stored over ready to-eat-deli meat and cooked pasta in the walk-in cooler. Also, raw beef was stored over cooked sauce.
- Unwashed fruits and vegetables were stored with ready-to-eat food. Strawberries, broccoli, and uncut lettuce were stored over peeled onions, cut vegetables, and cook pasta.
El Punto Latino Restaurant & Bar at 2862 Gulf to Bay Blvd. Ste. D in Clearwater, 21 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 3 dead roaches were found in the slide door hinge and 1 dead roach inside the freezer, 1 on the floor by the back door and three dead bees in the window sill behind the freezer.
- Raw chicken was stored over raw seafood in the reach-in freezer.
- Flammables were stored near a source of ignition. Paint thinner was stored on top of a gas hot water heater in the back kitchen.
Tum Rub Thai Restaurant at 32716 US 19 N in Palm Harbor, 26 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: rice noodles 77°F, raw shrimp 46°F, raw scallops 51°F, raw pork 48°F, raw beef 48°F and bean sprouts 68°F.
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat potatoes in the reach-in cooler.
- The toilet in the ladies restroom was not flushing properly.
Beef O’ Brady’s at 3539 Wedgewood Ln, Unit #104 in The Villages, 25 violations
- The fan cover in walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust and debris.
- Cooked food was not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included chili 126°F and red sauce 107°F.
- Employee’s personal food was not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public in the walk-in cooler. This included Subway Subs, water bottle and Publix subs.
Ole Coffee House at 610 N. Main St. in Wildwood, 35 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: coleslaw 54°F, tuna salad 53°F and macaroni salad 55°F.
- The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy, mold-like build-up.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. This included coleslaw; diced chicken salad and tuna salad salads.
La Nueva Cantina at 1625 4 St. S. in St. Petersburg, 32 violations
- Nonexempt Haddock was offered raw or undercooked that has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Southwest chimes’ 51°F, corn 44°F, chicken mix 45°F, ceviche 45°F, sour cream 51°F, Pico de Gallo 46°F, shredded cheese 47°F, cut cabbage 52°F, salsa 47°F, ham 47°F, Sour cream 44°F and Salsa 46°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included Black bean salsa.
The Rib Shack BBQ at 426 W. Bay Dr. in Largo, 35 violations
- Raw shell eggs were not properly separated from ready-to-eat shredded cheese.
- A pesticide-emitting strip was present in the food prep area.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like substance and slime.