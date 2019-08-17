Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 5 to August 9

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted August 5 to August 9.
Callaloo Southern Fare at 642 22 St. S. in St. Petersburg, 34 violations
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat cut ham.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. Cooked and potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. This included mashed potatoes at 47°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included red beans, pork, mac n cheese and butter.
SUBWAY 7627 at 6602 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tampa, 23 violations
- The wall by the bread oven was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included teriyaki chicken 48°F, roast beef 45°F and tuna 46°F.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like substance and slime.
Breakfast Station at 7335 Little Rd. in New Port Richey, 47 violations
- Two oranges with mold-like growth were found in the walk-in cooler. A Stop Sale was issued.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: ham 45°F, raw bacon 47°F, shell eggs 49°F, corn beef 52°F and turkey 48°F.
- The manager cracked raw eggs then touched a clean plate without washing their hands.
Uptown Pizza & Subs at 21609 Village Lakes Shopping Center Dr. in Land O’ Lakes, 33 violations
- A small bag of raw chicken wings was stored over cooked wings.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One roach was found by the back door.
- The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulation of mold-like substance along the length of the three-compartment sink.
No. 1 Kitchen at 9674 US HWY 19 N. in Port Richey, 23 violations
- Food that was stored in the holding unit was not covered. This included pork, chicken and beef.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes shell eggs at 87°F.
- The walls in the kitchen and cook line were soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.
Los Mexicanos at 301 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach, 25 violations
- Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Six cups of sour cream were discarded do to being contaminated with a dead roach.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Pollo Blanco 52°F, refried beans 49°F, pico de gallo 48°F, poblano peppers 49°F, cooked beans 54°F, raw chicken 46°F, raw beef 46°F, shredded cheese 54°F and mole-chicken 55°F.
- The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulation of black debris.
Britts Pizza at 10709 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island, 22 violations
- An employee soiled dishes or utensils or utensils without washing hands. An employee handled dirty plates and then handled clean plates without washing their hands.
- The mixer head was soiled with dust and encrusted food debris.
- The interior of oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
KFC/Taco Bell at 11818 N. US HWY 19 in Port Richey, 24 violations
- The toilets in men’s and ladies rooms were not clean.
- The walls were soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust near the handwash sinks, garbage pail, bun toaster and kitchen prep room.
- The ceiling tile shows damage and is in disrepair. Ceiling tiles in the dining room are painted black and have obvious white and gray mold-like debris in them. There is some condensation on the vents and several tiles are bulging and look swollen.