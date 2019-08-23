Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 12 to August 16

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from August 12 to August 16.
Lane-Glo Lanes North Inc. at 6935 Ridge Rd. in Port Richey, 24 violations
- Raw chicken wings were stored over ready-to-eat sauce packets and bacon bits.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included shredded cheddar mozzarella mix 47°F, tomato sauce 47°F, sour cream 47°F and wings 47°F.
- Approximately 6 live flies and dead flies were found in a freezer that is no longer operational.
Bodega on Central at 1120 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, 28 violations
- Floor area on the cook line was covered with standing water.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included Swiss cheese 64°F, ham 59°F, cut cabbage 60°F, ham 46°F, cut cabbage slaw 70°F, cut tomato 67°F and Tempe 65°F.
- Planned raw chicken was not properly separated from panned raw beef-based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in cooler.
Chuchy’s Café at 9641 Palm River Rd. in Tampa, 25 violations
- An employee was observed wiping sweat from their brow and then continued to cook without washing their hands. Also, observed was an employee touching a cellphone and then continued to prep food.
- Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat bags of ice in the back of the reach-in freezer.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on-site and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included cooked chicken.
The Avenue at 330 1 Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, 32 violations
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found on the inside of the ice bin.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut cabbage 51°F, feta cheese 46°F, blue cheese 56°F, shredded cheese 58°F, cooked chicken 52°F, raw chicken 55°F, peeled boiled eggs 49°F, fruit Chutney 51°F, raw shell eggs 54°F, shredded cheese 47°F, raw turkey burger 47°F, herb butter 47°F, buttermilk 57°F, sour cream 56°F, cut cabbage 52°F, pepper jack cheese 57°F, feta cheese 51°F and raw burger patty 60°F.
- The kitchen wall and ceiling was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
El Bohio Tropical Restaurant Two Inc. at 518 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland, 33 violations
- A bag of onions was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 25 to 30 live roaches were found under the prep table across from dish area. One live roach was observed in front of the walk-in cooler.
- A case of plantains with mold-like growth was found. A Stop Sale was issued.
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant of Beverly Hills Inc. at 3887 N. Lecanto Hwy. in Beverly Hills, 30 violations
- An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included chicken breast 55°F and raw shrimp 50°F.
- An accumulation of dead insects was found in the window stills at the front of the restaurant.
China Garden at 10391 66th St. N. in Pinellas Park, 24 violations
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. This included raw chicken over raw shell eggs and raw shrimp over soy sauce containers.
- Thawed portions of raw animal food rose above 41 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 4 hours (including all-time for preparation, thawing and subsequent cooking or cooling combined) while being thawed under running water. Raw chicken was thawing from 30-61°F.
- 25 dented cans of bamboo shoots, soy sauce and oyster flavor sauce were found. A stop Sale was issued.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 210 Seminole Blvd. in Largo, 23 violations
- An employee touched raw bacon and then touched food containers and plastic wrap without washing their hands.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included butter packets 61°F and precooked sausage 58°F.
- An accumulation of black mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.